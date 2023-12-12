Scroll’s Nolina Minj won a 2023 South Asia Laadli Media Award on Tuesday.

Minj won the award in the English language web article category.

The Laadli Media Awards was instituted in 2007 by Population First, a nonprofit supported by the United Nations Population Fund. The South Asia Laadli Media and Advertising Awards for Gender Sensitivity acknowledge and honour the role of the media in gender sensitivity.

Apart from India, the third edition of the South Asia Laadli Media Awards covered Afghanistan, Bangladesh, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Minj won the award for her story on the horrors of queer conversion therapy in India. The story was part of Scroll’s Common Ground project.

Minj reported on how persons from the queer community are being subjected to various “treatments” such as bizarre conversion rituals and hypnosis, which are aimed at changing their gender identity or sexual orientation.

Minj had won the 2023 Laadli Media Award in the English language western region category for the same story in October.

Read: The horrors of queer conversion therapy in India