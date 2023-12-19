The prime ministerial candidate of the Opposition INDIA alliance will be decided after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday, reported PTI.

Banerjee also stated that she was open to allying with the Congress and the Left Front in West Bengal for the general polls.

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance is a coalition of 28 opposition parties that plans to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Banerjee’s statements came ahead of the fourth meeting of the Opposition alliance scheduled for Tuesday.

Speaking to media persons in Delhi, the Trinamool Congress leader said she expressed confidence that the Opposition parties would resolve all the issues, including seat sharing.

She said that the BJP has “media and money power”, while the INDIA bloc has the support of the people.

Banerjee also stated that the alliance has not lost any time in putting their matters in order. “It is better late than never,” she said.

“Have some faith,” said the West Bengal chief minister. “We will discuss together, they were busy with elections, we were busy with festivals. Every state has their own problem. We are ready to fight every inch.”

On stitching an alliance with the Congress and the Left Front in West Bengal, she said: “Someone has to bell the cat.”

“In Bengal, they [Congress] have only two seats,” said Banerjee. “First, you have to prepare mentally, in-principal agree, then maybe, one, two political parties may not agree, but if the majority of the political parties agree for seat sharing one on one, automatically everyone will come together.”

She also stated that the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party was unlikely to join the INDIA bloc.

Banerjee refused to comment on the possibility of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi and the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party joining the alliance.

“Somebody has agency problem, somebody has regional problem,” she said. “If the INDIA alliance is strong everybody will join.”