A Gabon-flagged oil tanker carrying 25 Indian crew members was attacked by a drone in the Southern Red Sea on Saturday, The Indian Express reported. No casualties were reported in the attack.

According to the United States Central Command the oil tanker, named MV Sai Baba, was attacked by Yemeni Houthi rebels. The Gabon-flagged tanker was attacked along with another Norwegian-flagged tanker.

The US military had said on Saturday that MV Saibaba was an Indian-flagged crude oil tanker, but the Indian officials later clarified that it was a Gabon-flagged vessel.

The tanker is managed by an Indian company and has an all-Indian crew, reported The Hindu.

On December 23 two Houthi anti-ship ballistic missiles were fired into international shipping lanes in the Southern Red Sea from Houthi controlled areas of Yemen. No ships reported being impacted by the ballistic missiles.



Between 3 and 8 p.m. (Sanaa time), the USS LABOON (DDG… pic.twitter.com/jcBisbXBaS — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) December 24, 2023

Saturday’s attack is the 14th and 15th such incident on commercial shipping by Houthi militants since October 17, the United States Central Command said in a tweet.

The same day, two Houthi anti-ship ballistic missiles were fired into international shipping lanes in the Southern Red Sea from Yemen, it said. However, no ships were damaged by them.