Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Monday asked commanders in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch sector to conduct military operations in the “most professional manner”.

Pande visited the union territory on Monday a day after the Jammu and Kashmir Police filed a case against unidentified persons for the deaths of three civilians after they were picked up by the Army for questioning.

The three men, identified as Safeer Hussain (43), Mohammad Showket (27) and Shabir Ahmad (32), were part of a group of eight persons picked up for questioning about a suspected militant attack in Poonch on December 21.

The attack had left four soldiers dead. They have been identified as Naik Birender Singh, Naik Karan Kumar, Rifleman Gautam Kumar and Rifleman Chandan Kumar.

On Monday, Pande landed in Jammu, and proceeded to the Dhera Ki Gali area to take stock of the security situation, reported The Indian Express. The attack on December 21 had taken place on a road that connects the Dhera Ki Gali and Buffliaz areas in Poonch.

The Army chief then went to Rajouri, where commanders briefed him of the security situation.

Pande also addressed all officers and asked them to be more professional in their conduct, practical in their approach, and not get swayed by emotions.

The killing of three civilians triggered outrage after a video, purportedly showing soldiers stripping the three men and sprinkling red chilly powder on them, was shared on social media.

The Army also ordered a Court of Inquiry to investigate the circumstances that led to the death of three civilians. Unidentified officials have told The Indian Express, that three senior officers, including a Brigadier, in Poonch’s Dhera Ki Gali have been moved out of their current roles and await their posting orders.

The Jammu and Kashmir government had on December 23 acknowledged the deaths of the civilians in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, but did not provide an explanation for how they occurred.