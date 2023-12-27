Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda on Tuesday removed Anupam Hazra from his position as the party’s national secretary with immediate effect, reported PTI.

The development came months after Hazra allegedly made statements deviating from the party line, reported NDTV. In September, the former BJP MP suggested that the Trinamool Congress leaders, who were expecting summons from the Central Bureau of Investigation or the Enforcement Directorate, should contact him to switch over to the BJP.

In a widely circulated video, Hazra could be seen saying, “If you feel shy to come forward and talk about joining the BJP, you can get in touch with me and tell me your wish. We will see how your services can be used for the party.”

The BJP’s state unit had distanced itself from these comments.

In 2014, Hazra became the Bolpur MP on a Trinamool Congress ticket. However, he was expelled by the Trinamool Congress for anti-party activities in 2019 after which he joined the BJP. He was made a national secretary a year later.

Hazra was removed the same day Nadda and Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah visited Kolkata for political programmes.