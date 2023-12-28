Following the deaths of three civilians in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch-Rajouri area on Friday, the National Commission for Minorities on Wednesday issued a notice to the Union Territory’s Chief Secretary, Atul Dulloo, seeking a detailed report on the matter by January 15, reported The Hindu.

The dead civilians were identified as Safeer Hussain (43), Mohammad Showket (27) and Shabir Ahmad (32). They belonged to the Gujjar-Bakarwal community, a Scheduled Tribe, reported The Wire.

They were part of a group of eight civilians picked up for questioning by the Indian Army in connection with an attack on two of its vehicles on December 22 that left four soldiers dead and two injured.

The other five civilians were allegedly tortured and are undergoing treatment for serious injuries.

The communique from the minorities body to the Union Territory administration was spurred by a complaint from a Delhi-based human rights activist named Saddam Mujeeb, who is affiliated with the Aam Aadmi Party.

Mujeeb had written to the commission with news reports describing the Army’s treatment of the civilians. He sought adequate medical care for those who were allegedly tortured in addition to compensation for the victims and their families.

In his complaint, Mujeeb spoke about a 29-second video clip that has been shared widely on social media in the past week that shows “Army personnel stripping the three men and subjecting them to severe treatment, including the application of chilli powder [in their wounds].”

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered a case of murder against unknown persons under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with punishment for murder.

The Hindu cited the first information report as saying, “As the instant case is of special nature which is 3rd of its kind from the said village and 3rd of its kind during the current year, whereas 41st case of special nature of current year, Special report-A will be submitted separately and investigation taken up.”

After the video was shared on social media, Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande on Monday visited the Union Territory and asked commanders to conduct military operations in the “most professional manner”.