The Delhi Police on Thursday moved a court seeking permission to conduct the polygraph test of all six persons arrested in the Parliament security breach case, reported PTI.

On December 13, two men had jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors’ gallery and opened gas canisters. Outside Parliament, a man and a woman had opened smoke canisters and shouted “stop dictatorship” slogans.

The police arrested six persons – Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Amol Dhanraj Shinde, Neelam Azad, Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat – in connection with the case filed under the anti-terror provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, They are in police custody till January 5.

The accused persons were brought to the court on Thursday.

Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur posted the matter for January 2 after noting that the counsel representing some of the accused was not present.

In a hearing on December 16, advocate Akhand Pratap Singh, appearing for the Delhi Police, had told the court that the security breach was a “well-planned conspiracy.”

Singh had said that the accused needed to be interrogated to know the motive behind the attack and their affiliations.

High Court refuses urgent hearing

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to urgently hear a petition filed by Azad seeking immediate release from police custody, reported Bar and Bench.

In her plea, Azad challenged the legality of the trial court order passed on December 21 remanding her to police custody. She said that she was not allowed to consult legal practitioners of her choice to defend her during the remand proceedings.

However, a bench of Justices Neena Bansal Krishna and Shalinder Kaur said that there was no urgency in the matter.

“In any case, it will come up on January 3,” it remarked.