The Manipur Police on Friday arrested journalist Wangkhemcha Shyamjai for allegedly promoting enmity between communities in the state, The Frontier Manipur reported.

The police had on December 2 filed a case against Shyamjai, the editor of the newspaper Kangleipakki Meira, on the basis of a complaint by state Bharatiya Janata Party vice-president Laishram Meenabanta Singh.

The complaint pertained to an article that questioned whether Kuki militants in the state had the support of the ruling BJP government.

Since May 3, the northeastern state has been wracked by ethnic violence between the Kukis and the Meiteis. The violence has left 175 persons dead and displaced at least 60,000 residents of the state.

In his complaint, Laishram Meenabanta Singh alleged that Shyamjai’s article led to tensions between communities in Manipur.

The police filed the case against Shyamjai under Sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to giving provocation with intent to cause riots, promoting enmity between different groups, criminal intimidation and statements conducing to public mischief.

The journalist was produced before a magistrate, who sent him to police custody till Sunday, the Imphal Free Press reported.

The Congress’ Manipur chief Keisham Meghachandra said that Shyamjai’s arrest was a “living example of injustice to media and freedom of speech”.