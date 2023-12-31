The owner of an oil mill and his two associates allegedly pushed an 18-year-old Dalit woman into a cauldron with hot oil after she resisted sexual harassment in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat, reported NDTV on Sunday.

The police said that they had arrested the three accused following a complaint by the woman’s brother. They have been booked under Indian Penal Code Section 307 (attempt to murder) and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

In the complaint, the woman’s brother stated that his family had been working at the oil mill at Dhanaura Silvernagar village for four months, reported The Indian Express.

On Wednesday, his sister was working at the mill when the owner Pramod and associates Raju and Sandip, started harassing her.

“She resisted to which they first hurled casteist abuses and then pushed her to the hot oil cauldron within the premises,” he said. “All three escaped while we were informed by others working in the mill.”

The woman has suffered burns on over half of her body. She is undergoing treatment at New Delhi’s Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital.