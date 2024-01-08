An additional superintendent of police in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow has been booked for allegedly repeatedly raping a 23-year-old woman and forcibly getting an abortion done on her, PTI reported on Sunday.

The complainant, a Union Public Service Commission aspirant, has alleged that she came in contact with Rahul Srivastava, posted in the state’s Anti-Terrorist Squad, nearly five years ago while preparing for the civil service examination.

She has alleged that Srivastava sexually abused her for several years and forcibly got an abortion done when she became pregnant in April.

The woman has also accused Srivastava of recording her videos and using them to threaten her. Stating that she has evidence to back all her claims, she has demanded the suspension of the additional superintendent of police.

Sudhir Awasthi, the station house officer of the Gomtinagar Vistar police station, told PTI that Srivastava had been booked under sections 376 (punishment for rape), 313 (causing miscarriage without woman’s consent) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Awasthi said that the additional superintendent of police’s wife Manini Srivastava and his four friends have also been booked in the case.

The complainant had been demanding police action for three months. But a case was registered only after she shared the details of the abuse on social media, PTI reported.