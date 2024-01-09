The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday filed a chargesheet in a money-laundering case in connection with alleged irregularities in appointments and misappropriation of funds in the Delhi Waqf Board during the chairmanship of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan, reported PTI.

However, Khan, the 49-year-old MLA from the Okhla constituency, has not been named as an accused person.

The chargesheet names three alleged associates of Khan – Zeeshan Haider, Daud Nasir and Jawed Imam Siddiqui – who were arrested by the agency in November, along with some others, PTI reported, citing unidentified officials.

In October, the Enforcement Directorate had conducted searches at three premises linked to Khan in the national capital and alleged that he had received Rs 4 crore in cash for appointments to the Delhi Waqf Board and invested the “proceeds of crime” for purchasing immovable assets in the name of his associates.

On September 16, 2022, the Anti-Corruption Branch, which reports to the Delhi lieutenant governor, arrested Khan hours after the police conducted raids at multiple locations related to the MLA.

Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Kumar Shrivastava had claimed that officials found money trails in Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana and Uttarakhand.

Khan was granted bail on September 28, 2022.