Zee Studios has issued an apology to Hindutva group Vishva Hindu Parishad for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus and Brahmins due to scenes in the film Annapoorani, the Deccan Herald reported on Thursday.

“We have no intentions as co-producers of the film to hurt the religious sentiments of the Hindus and Brahmins community and would like to hereby apologize for the inconvenience caused and the hurt caused to the sentiments of respective communities,” the letter said.

The film has been removed from streaming platform Netflix after it received backlash from Hindutva groups who alleged that some scenes from the film project deity Ram as a meat eater.

Some people on social media made calls to boycott the film and demanded that it be withdrawn.

Ramesh Solanki, a former Shiv Sena member, filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police against the filmmakers and actor Nayanthara, alleging that their film has hurt Hindu sentiments, the newspaper report said.

The supporters of the Vishva Hindu Parishad held a demonstration outside the Netflix office in Mumbai, demanding the platform remove the film.

The film was produced by Zee Studios in association with Trident Arts and Naad Studios and released in theatres on December 1. Besodes Nayanthara, the film stars Jai Sampath, Sathyaraj, Achyuth Kumar, Kumari Sachu, KS Ravikumar, Redin Kingsly, Karthik Kumar and Suresh Chakaravarthy.

Nayanthara plays the role of a temple cook’s daughter who aspires to be the country’s best chef.