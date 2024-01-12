The Budget Session of Parliament will be held from January 31 to February 9, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi said on Friday.

Joshi said in a social media post that this will be the last session of the seventeenth Lok Sabha, whose term expires on June 16.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget for the financial year 2025 on February 1, Joshi added.

#InterimBudgetSession2024, last session of Seventeenth Lok Sabha to be held from 31st January to 9th February, with address of Hon'ble President to the Parliament. On 1st February, Hon'ble FM @nsitharaman ji will present the Interim Union Budget. pic.twitter.com/fF0yzblsgU — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) January 12, 2024

This will be an interim Budget since the Lok Sabha elections are slated to be held in two to three months. The full Budget will be presented by the new government which will assume office after the elections.

The Winter Session of Parliament was held between December 4 and December 22. During the session, 146 Opposition MPs were suspended from both Houses after they demanded a discussion on the December 13 security breach in Parliament and a statement by Home Minister Amit Shah.

During the Winter Session, Parliament passed three new laws that overhaul the country’s criminal justice system, as also the Telecommunications Bill, which allows the Centre to temporarily take control of telecom services in the interest of national security.