India’s Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday lodged a protest against the visit of the British High Commissioner in Islamabad to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Wednesday, saying that it was unacceptable.

The United Kingdom’s High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott had on January 10 visited Mirpur city in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir along with a representative from the British Foreign Office.

Salaam from Mirpur, the heart of the UK and Pakistan’s people to people ties! 70% of British Pakistani roots are from Mirpur, making our work together crucial for diaspora interests. Thank you for your hospitality! pic.twitter.com/3LyNFQan9H — Jane Marriott (@JaneMarriottUK) January 10, 2024

New Delhi on Saturday said that the British official’s visit was highly objectionable.

“Such infringement of India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity is unacceptable,” the Ministry of External Affairs said. “Foreign Secretary has lodged a strong protest with the British High Commissioner in India on this infringement. The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are, have been and shall always remain an integral part of India.”

Last year, the Ministry of External Affairs had also objected to the visit of United States Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome to Gilgit-Baltistan, which India considers as part of its territory.

In September, Blome had visited the region saying that the purpose of his visit was to explore opportunities for strengthening the region’s climate resilience, reported The Indian Express.

In response to his visit, external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that New Delhi had raised its concern about the visit with Washington.

“Our position on the entire Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir being an integral part of India is well known,” Bagchi had said. “We would urge the international community to respect our sovereignty and territorial integrity.”