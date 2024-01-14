Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday launched the party’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, or India Justice and Unity March, from Imphal in Manipur.

In this second large-scale outreach programme of the party just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi will travel 6,200 km across 15 states – Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

The march is slated to end on March 20.

VIDEO | Congress MP @RahulGandhi commences his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Manipur's Thoubal. pic.twitter.com/g3QjidvIXD — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 14, 2024

Flagging off the march, Gandhi asserted that the Congress will bring back peace and harmony to Manipur, reported The Indian Express.

Manipur has been gripped by ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities since early May. Over 200 people have been killed since the conflict broke out and nearly 67,000 persons have been forced to flee their homes.

The march route covers nearly 100 Lok Sabha seats. Of the total, 58 are in the Hindi belt states of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar and Rajasthan, according to The Indian Express.

This comes against the backdrop of the Congress facing losses in three of the five states where Assembly elections were held in November.

During the Bharat Jodo Yatra, or Unite India March, the Congress leader had marched from Kanyakumari, at the southern tip of India, to Jammu and Kashmir between September 2022 and January 2023.

Congress leaders KC Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh had said in December that while Gandhi raised the issues of economic inequality, social polarisation and authoritarianism during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is aimed at highlighting the issues of economic, social and political injustice.