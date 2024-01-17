The Union home ministry has cancelled the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act licence of Delhi-based think tank Centre for Policy Research, The Hindu reported on Wednesday.

Registration under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act is mandatory to receive foreign funds. Its cancellation makes the think tank ineligible to get fresh donations from abroad or use the existing foreign donations without the home ministry’s clearance.

The government had first suspended the FCRA licence of the think tank in March for 180 days. The period of suspension was subsequently extended.

The suspension order in March came after the Centre for Policy Research, along with the non-governmental organisation Oxfam India and the Independent and Public Spirited Media Foundation in Bengaluru, were searched by the Income Tax department in September 2022.

The Centre for Policy Research was founded in 1973. It describes itself as a “non-partisan, independent institution dedicated to conducting research that contributes to high-quality scholarship, better policies, and a more robust public discourse about the issues that impact life in India”.

The ministry has cancelled the licence, alleging that the think tank violated the foreign funding laws.

Following the cancellation, Centre for Policy Research President Yamini Aiyar told The Hindu that the organisation will weigh its legal options to seek justice.

“The cancellation of our FCRA is distressing, for it is a cancellation that is disproportionate and without adequate opportunity to be heard,” Aiyar said. “...We remain committed to our core goals and remain steadfast in our belief that this matter will be resolved in line with constitutional values and guarantees.”

Aiyar also told the newspaper that the organisation has been functioning within the framework of the law. “Its work has been built over decades to undertake globally recognised high quality research on issues that matter deeply to Indian public life and policy making,” she added.

On June 30, the Income Tax Department cancelled the tax exemption status of the organisation. A tax exemption status can provide complete relief from taxes, reduced rates or tax on only a portion of the income.

Non-profit organisations have alleged that the Modi government is using the FCRA law to target them. The government had rejected Oxfam India’s application for renewal of its foreign funding licence in December 2021. After this, the organisation told the Delhi High Court that its application was declined in a “non-speaking/unreasoned cryptic” manner.