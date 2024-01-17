Canada has issued significantly fewer study permits to Indian students amid the diplomatic row between Ottawa and New Delhi began in September, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

Relations between India and Canada had been growing strained in recent years but they were pushed to a new low after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in September alleged that Indian government agents were involved in the murder of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Vancouver, in June. New Delhi dismissed the allegation as “absurd” and “politically driven”.

From 1.08 lakh permits issued to Indian students in the third quarter of 2023, the number dropped to 14,910 in the quarter ending December 31, Reuters reported citing government data. That is an 86% fall.

While fewer Indian students applied for the study permit, India having ejected Canadian diplomats, who would process such permits, from New Delhi amid the diplomatic crisis has contributed to this trend. “Our relationship with India has really halved our ability to process a lot of applications from India,” Canadian Immigration Minister Marc Miller told Reuters.

Miller added that the number of study permits issued to Indians is unlikely to increase soon.

In October, Canada withdrew 41 of its 62 diplomats based in India after the Indian government threatened to scrap their diplomatic immunity.

C Gurusubramanian, a counsellor at the Indian High Commission in Ottawa, told Reuters that Indians who are looking to study abroad are opting for other destinations because of “the lack of residential and adequate teaching facilities” at some educational institutions in Canada.

The share of permits for Indians of all student visas issued by Canada increased from 14.6% in 2015 to 40% in 2023, The Hindu reported in October.

In 2014, around 38,000 Indians had travelled to Canada to study. The number had risen to 3.19 lakh in 2022. The majority of them were pursuing undergraduate degrees, followed by postgraduate degrees and then diplomas or certificate courses.

