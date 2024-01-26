Former Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, social worker Bindeshwar Pathak and actor Konidela Chiranjeevi are among the five persons who will be conferred the Padma Vibhushan, the country’s second-highest civilian honour, the Centre announced on Thursday.

In a press statement, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs said that a total of 132 people have been selected to be conferred the Padma Awards this year.

Of the total, five will be given the Padma Vibhushan, 17 will be conferred with the Padma Bhushan and 110 with Padma Shri Awards. Thirty of the awardees are women. The list also includes eight persons from the categories of foreign non-resident Indian, person of Indian origin and overseas citizenship of India. Nine persons are being given the award posthumously.

Foxconn chairman Young Liu, a Taiwan national, is the only foreigner on the list who will be conferred the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award.

Actor Mithun Chakraborty will also receive the Padma Bhushan this year.

Among those getting the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award, are art patron and philanthropist Kiran Nadar and Indian squash star Joshna Chinappa.

Dukhu Majhi, an Adivasi environmentalist from West Bengal’s Purulia, K Chellamal, an organic farmer from South Andaman and Sanghthankima from Mizoram, who runs the largest orphanage in Aizawl, are also on the list.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to congratulate all those who have been selected to be conferred the Padma Awards.

Check the full list of awardees here.