Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, former Union minister SM Krishna and tabla virtuoso Zakir Hussain were among the six persons to be selected for the Padma Vibhushan, the country’s second-highest civilian honour.

Paediatrician Dilip Mahalanabis, architect Balkrishna Doshi and United States-based mathematician Srinivas Varadhan are the other three persons who will be conferred with the award.

The Union government also announced the names of nine persons for the Padma Bhushan and 91 persons for the Padma Shri. The awards are presented by the president at ceremonies that are usually held in March or April.

Among those selected for the Padma Bhushan, the country’s third-highest civilian award, are industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla, novelist SL Bhyrappa and author Sudha Murthy.

Stock trader Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, actor Raveena Tandon and Manipur Bharatiya Janata Party president Thounaojam Chaoba Singh are among those named for the Padma Shri, the country’s fourth-highest civilian award.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated all those named for the awards. “India cherishes their rich and varied contributions to the nation and their efforts to enhance our growth trajectory,” he said on Twitter.

