Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed on Sunday that the Bharatiya Janata Party is putting pressure on him and other Aam Aadmi Party leaders to join it.

Kejriwal, however, said they would not do so as they had not done anything wrong.

“Irrespective of what conspiracy they hatch against us, nothing is going to happen,” Kejriwal said while laying the foundation of two school buildings in the Kirari area of the national capital. “I am standing firm against them and I will never bow down. They say, ‘come and join BJP and we will leave you alone’. But I will never join BJP. Why should I join BJP? If you join BJP, all crimes are forgiven.”

Kejriwal claimed that the BJP was targeting Aam Aadmi Party leaders through central investigative agencies only because they were building good schools and hospitals.

The allegations come at a time when the Delhi Police are asking him to cooperate in an investigation into his claims that the BJP attempted to poach MLAs from the Aam Aadmi Party. He has been asked to reveal the names of the MLAs who were allegedly approached by the BJP.

On January 27, Kejriwal alleged that the BJP had offered Rs 25 crore each to seven Aam Aadmi Party MLAs to quit Delhi’s ruling party and topple the Aam Aadmi Party government in New Delhi. He said that all of them refused the offer.

Kejriwal claimed the seven MLAs were told that his arrest was imminent, after which attempts would be made to get the MLAs to defect from the party.

The police served the notice after a delegation of the BJP’s Delhi unit, led by its chief Virender Sachdeva, met Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Tuesday and demanded an investigation into Kejriwal’s allegations.

He is also facing summons from the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in connection with the liquor policy case. The Aam Aadmi Party has claimed that the Enforcement Directorate wants to arrest Kejriwal to stop him from campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls, due later this year.

The chief minister also alleged last month that the BJP has hatched several conspiracies over the past nine years in an attempt to topple his government, without success. Kejriwal asserted that all Aam Aadmi Party MLAs in Delhi are firm in their intent to resist the “nefarious intentions” of the BJP.