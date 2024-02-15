Actor and Trinamool Congress member Mimi Chakraborty on Thursday announced that she has offered to resign as the Jadavpur MP, PTI reported.

Chakraborty said that she has handed over her resignation but it is yet to be accepted by party chief Mamata Banerjee.

A popular Bengali actor, Chakraborty was elected from Jadavpur in 2019 after defeating Bharatiya Janata Party’s Anupam Hazra and Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

“I have understood in all these years that politics is not my cup of tea,” she said on Thursday.

VIDEO | "I have definitely resigned, but my resignation hasn't been accepted. I have coordinated with the CM, and she assured me that she will take care of everything," says Mimi Chakraborty on her resignation from the TMC. pic.twitter.com/WoLWztS8t9 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 15, 2024

She said that she is not seeking a ticket for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, reported The Indian Express.

“When you are in politics, random people get a licence to abuse people like me,” said Chakraborty. “If I had done something bad, I would have been the first to hit the headlines. I have never knowingly harmed anyone in life. I am not a politician by default and I can never be one. I have always wanted to work for people.”

The Trinamool leader stated that one of the reasons she decided to leave her post was because she did not understand politics.

“Some people are worried about how many days I have been present in the Lok Sabha,” she said. “If I stay in Delhi for a month, people will say that the MP lives in Delhi and does not work here. If I am here they say my attendance in Parliament is low. We have to balance all aspects.”

She added: “I have served people. I got down in water up to my waist and have worked during [Cyclone] Amphan for my people.”

Asked why she did not hand over her resignation to the Lok Sabha Speaker, Chakraborty said she would do that after getting approval from the Trinamool Congress.