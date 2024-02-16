The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and central trade unions have called for a nationwide “grameen Bharat Bandh”, or an industrial and rural strike, on Friday as the third round of negotiations with the Centre on Thursday remained inconclusive.

This comes amid protests by thousands of farmers at the Punjab-Haryana border at Shambhu. Farmers’ groups want to march to Delhi to press the Centre to accept their 21-point demand charter, which primarily seeks a law guaranteeing a minimum support price for agricultural commodities and the implementation of the MS Swaminathan Commission Report’s wider recommendations on farming in India.

A look at the top developments from the farmers’ protest: