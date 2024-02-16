Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Friday tabled a trust vote motion in the Delhi Assembly and repeated his allegation that the Bharatiya Janata Party offered money to MLAs from his party to switch sides.

Kejriwal claimed two MLAs told him that they were offered Rs 25 crore each to join the BJP. He claimed the legislators were told that he would be arrested soon and that the BJP had spoken to 21 MLAs about leaving the Aam Aadmi Party.

Kejriwal, however, asserted that the Delhi government has the support of all Aam Aadmi Party MLAs.

The Delhi chief minister made the claim two days after he was summoned for the sixth time by the Enforcement Directorate in the liquor policy case.

The central agency’s case is based on a first information report registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation. The first information report alleges that the Aam Aadmi Party government modified Delhi’s liquor policy for 2021-2022 to ensure a 12% profit margin for wholesalers and a nearly 185% profit margin for retailers.

The Enforcement Directorate had on February 3 moved a Delhi court seeking direction to Kejriwal to appear before it for questioning. The court summoned the chief minister before it on February 17.