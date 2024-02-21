India and China have agreed that a complete disengagement in the remaining areas along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh is the essential basis for restoring normalcy along the borders, said the Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday.

The agreement was reached during the twenty-first round of corps commander-level talks that were held at Chushul in eastern Ladakh on Monday.

According to the ministry, the two sides agreed to keep the military and diplomatic communication channels open.

A major face-off between Indian and Chinese soldiers in the Galwan Valley of Ladakh in June 2020 led to casualties on both sides – the first in many decades. Tensions had flared at multiple friction points, with both countries stationing tens of thousands of troops backed by artillery, tanks and fighter jets.

The formal disengagement between the two sides took place in September 2022, when both militaries pulled back from Patrolling Point-15 in the Gogra-Hot Springs area of eastern Ladakh.

Since then India has been seeking to restore normality at friction points along the LAC in Ladakh, including at Depsang and Demchok.

However, China has not agreed to restore the patrolling rights of Indian forces on the Depsang Plains towards the Daulat Beg Oldie military base and Karakoram Pass in the north, as well as the Charding Ninglung Nallah close to Demchok.

During the last round of corps commander-level talks held in October, the two sides had discussed issues related to disengagement. However, no breakthrough was achieved.

New Delhi has on several occasions reiterated that its bilateral relationship with Beijing cannot go back to normal as long as the standoff continues.