Popular ghazal and playback singer Pankaj Udhas died on Monday at the age of 73 due to a prolonged illness, his family has announced.

Udhas, whose career began in 1980 with the release of a ghazal album named Aahat, died around 11 am at the Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai, reported PTI. His last rites will be held on Tuesday.

The singer rose to fame with his memorable ghazals, including “Chitthi Aayi Hai” from Naam, “Na Kajre Ki Dhar” from Mohra “Chandi Jaisa Rang”, “Ek Taraf Uska Ghar” and “Ahista”.

After the family’s announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences to Udhas’ family and his “departure leaves a void in the music world”.

“We mourn the loss of Pankaj Udhas Ji, whose singing conveyed a range of emotions and whose Ghazals spoke directly to the soul,” Modi wrote in a social media post. “He was a beacon of Indian music.”

Singer Sonu Nigam took to social media to share a photo of Udhas and write that one of the “most important part” of his childhood was lost.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee also paid his tribute to Udhas.

Saddening!!! Rest in peace Pankaj udhas ji ! Had the privilege of listening to you and getting mesmerised by the sweet texture of your voice and Sur ! ॐ शान्ति 🙏 उत्तम कलाकार उत्तम इंसान ! — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) February 26, 2024

Union minister Anurag Thakur expressed his condolences to the singer’s family and friends. “His career, spanning more than 4 decades, enriched our music industry and gifted us with some of the most memorable and melodious renditions of gazals,” the minister said.

“His demise is an irreparable loss to our music world,” Thakur added.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also paid his tribute to Udhas. Patnaik said that the veteran singer’s “soothing voice and emotive renditions touched the hearts of millions”.