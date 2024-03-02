The Bengaluru Police on Friday registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosive Substances Act in connection with an explosion at the city’s Rameshwaram Cafe, PTI reported.

At least 10 persons, including restaurant staff and customers, were injured in the explosion, which was caused by a suspected improvised explosive device, or IED, on Friday afternoon.

The police said that the suspected device had exploded between 12.50 pm and 1 pm, adding that a case had been registered at the HAL police station. Forensic experts and a bomb disposal squad were at the site and were investigating the blast, authorities said.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, after visiting the site of the blast and the injured persons at the hospital, said that the suspect appeared to have used a timer so that the explosion would take place an hour after he placed a bag at the site.

“A young man of about 28-30 years came to the cafe, purchased rava idli at the counter, placed the bag near a tree [adjacent to the cafe] and left,” he said. “After one hour the blast occurred.”

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that strict action would be taken against those involved, and that the blast should not be politicised, ANI reported.

This was after state Bharatiya Janata Party president BY Vijayendra said that the chief minister “should take responsibility and immediately resign”, according to ANI. He also demanded that the investigation be handed over to the National Investigation Agency.

State Leader of Opposition R Ashoka said that the Siddaramaiah-led government needed to change its mindset and ensure law and order. “They are saying ‘Brand Bengaluru’ but it will become ‘Bomb Bengaluru’…I request that the government to take serious action,” he said. “There is no law and order. This government is not running properly.”