An Indian national was killed and two others were injured on Monday when an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon struck an orchard near the village of Margaliot in northern Israel, the Israeli embassy said on Tuesday.

Tel Aviv alleged that the missile was fired by the Shia militant group Hezbollah.

“Israeli Medical institutions are completely at the service of the injured who are being treated by our very best medical staff,” the Israeli embassy said.

The Indian citizen who died was identified as Nibin Maxwell from the Kollam city in Kerala, reported PTI. He had moved to Israel two months ago and is now survived by his wife and a child who live in Kollam, according to The Indian Express.

The two injured workers, Bush Joseph George and Paul Melvin, had also moved to Israel for work from the southern state.

We are deeply shocked and saddened by the death of one Indian national and the injury of two others due to a cowardly terror attack launched by Shia Terror organization Hezbollah, on peaceful agriculture workers who were cultivating an orchard at the northern village of Margaliot… — Israel in India (@IsraelinIndia) March 5, 2024

On Monday, the Israeli Defense Forces shelled southern Lebanese territory with artillery in response to the missile attack, reported The Times of Israel.

Hezbollah and the Israeli military have been attacking each other since Israel’s war on Gaza began on October 8. The Iran-backed Shia group in Lebanon has said that it will halt its attacks against Israel after a complete ceasefire in Gaza.

The war in Gaza, which started after the Palestinian militant group Hamas’ incursion into southern Israel on October 7, has continued for nearly five months. Hamas had killed 1,200 people in the attack and taken more than 200 persons hostage. Some of the hostages were released in November as part of a brief ceasefire agreement in exchange for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

Meanwhile, more than 30,000 Palestinians have died as Israel continues its relentless military operation in the besieged Gaza.