Bombay High Court acquits former DU professor GN Saibaba in Maoist links case
The bench set aside the judgement of a sessions court that had convicted him and five others in 2017.
The Bombay High Court on Tuesday acquitted former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba and five others accused of having links with Maoists, reported Bar and Bench.
A bench of Justices Vinay Joshi and Valmiki SA Menezes set aside the judgement of a sessions court that had convicted the accused persons in 2017.
In October 2022, the High Court had acquitted Saibaba, holding that a sessions court in Gadchiroli charged Saibaba under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act without sanction from the Centre. However, the order was suspended by the Supreme Court on a petition filed by the Maharashtra government challenging the order.
Wheelchair-bound Saibaba, who is 90% disabled, was convicted by the trial court in 2017 for allegedly having links to the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) and a frontal organisation, the Revolutionary Democratic Front. He had been sentenced to life imprisonment.