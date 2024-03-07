Republican leader Nikki Haley on Wednesday announced that she was ending her United States presidential election campaign.

The former South Carolina governor, who has Indian ancestry, said it was now up to fellow Republican leader and former United States president Donald Trump to earn the votes of those who did not support him earlier.

Haley made the announcement after a series of losses in presidential primary elections. Through primary elections, American voters can indicate their preference for a candidate to contest elections from a particular political party.

“The time has now come to suspend my campaign,” Haley said on Wednesday. “I said I wanted Americans to have their voices heard. I have done that. I have no regrets.”

I end my campaign with the same words I began it from the Book of Joshua. I direct them to all Americans, but especially to so many of the women and girls out there who put their faith in our campaign.



Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid. Do not be discouraged. For God… pic.twitter.com/XAwgOGzKdy — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) March 6, 2024

She added: "In all likelihood, Donald Trump will be the Republican nominee when our party convention meets in July. I congratulate him and wish him well. I wish anyone well who would be America's president. Our country is too precious to let our differences divide us.”

In January, another politician of Indian roots, Vivek Ramaswamy, also bid adieu to his race for Republican candidature for the United States presidency.