The Army on Friday rescued a junior commissioned officer who was abducted from his home in Manipur’s Thoubal district earlier in the day.

The officer, identified as Konsam Kheda Singh, is a resident of Thoubal’s Charangpat Mamang Leikai village and was on leave.

Singh was allegedly abducted from his home in a vehicle at around 9 am. The motive behind his abduction was not known.

The Manipur Police is now investigating the case.

Since the ethnic conflict between the Meitei and Kuki communities began in May, this was the fourth time that security personnel or their relatives were targeted.

On February 27, members of the Meitei armed group Arambai Tenggol assaulted and briefly abducted the Imphal additional superintendent of police from his home in Imphal East district, the police alleged. This had led Manipur Police commandos in Imphal to lay down their arms to protest the attack.

In September, a former Assam Regiment soldier Serto Thangthang Kom was abducted and killed by unidentified persons.'

In November, an unidentified armed group abducted and killed four members of an Army soldier’s family while they were travelling in a vehicle from Churachandpur to Leimakhong. A fifth passenger, the father of the soldier, had managed to escape despite being injured and was subsequently airlifted by the Army to Guwahati, Assam, for treatment.