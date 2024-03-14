West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday sustained a major injury to her head, the Trinamool Congress party said.

The party shared pictures of the politician showing her lying on a bed and bleeding from the forehead. However, the cause of injury has not been disclosed yet.

“Our chairperson Mamata Banerjee sustained a major injury,” the party said in a tweet. “Please keep her in your prayers.”

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party president Sukanta Majumdar wished for Banerjee’s speedy recovery. “Our prayers are with her for a quick return to good health,” he said in a tweet.

Please keep her in your prayers 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/gqLqWm1HwE — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) March 14, 2024

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new details are available.