West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee suffers head injury
The Trinamool Congress party has not revealed the cause of the injury yet.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday sustained a major injury to her head, the Trinamool Congress party said.
The party shared pictures of the politician showing her lying on a bed and bleeding from the forehead. However, the cause of injury has not been disclosed yet.
“Our chairperson Mamata Banerjee sustained a major injury,” the party said in a tweet. “Please keep her in your prayers.”
West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party president Sukanta Majumdar wished for Banerjee’s speedy recovery. “Our prayers are with her for a quick return to good health,” he said in a tweet.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as new details are available.