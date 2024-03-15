Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha arrested in Delhi liquor policy case
She will be taken to Delhi, where she will be questioned in connection with the allegations.
The Enforcement Directorate on Friday arrested Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha for her alleged involvement in the Delhi liquor policy case, ANI reported.
Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, will be taken to Delhi, where she will be questioned in connection with the allegations.
The Enforcement Directorate’s case is based on a first information report registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation alleging irregularities in the Delhi government’s now-scrapped excise policy.
The agencies have alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party modified the policy to ensure a 12% profit margin for wholesalers and a nearly 185% profit margin for retailers.
The Enforcement Directorate has claimed that Kavitha is part of a so-called “South Group” that paid at least Rs 100 crore in kickbacks to leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party through arrested businessman Vijay Nair.