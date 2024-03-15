The Enforcement Directorate on Friday arrested Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha for her alleged involvement in the Delhi liquor policy case, ANI reported.

Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, will be taken to Delhi, where she will be questioned in connection with the allegations.

The Enforcement Directorate’s case is based on a first information report registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation alleging irregularities in the Delhi government’s now-scrapped excise policy.

The agencies have alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party modified the policy to ensure a 12% profit margin for wholesalers and a nearly 185% profit margin for retailers.