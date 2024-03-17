The Election Commission on Sunday uploaded on its website electoral bonds data received from political parties that it had given to the Supreme Court in sealed covers in November.

The latest data includes the date of the bonds, denominations, number of bonds, issuing branch of the State Bank of India, the date of receipt and credit, and account numbers of the parties.

On Friday, the poll body had sought the return of the data from the court.

“Data so received from political parties was deposited in the Hon'ble Supreme Court without opening sealed covers,” the poll panel said on Sunday. “In pursuance of Hon'ble Supreme Court's order dated March 15, 2024, the Registry of the Supreme Court has returned physical copies along with a digitized record of the same in a pen drive in sealed cover.”

Public disclosure by ECI of the data relating to electoral bonds as

returned by the Supreme Court registry can be found at this link : https://t.co/VTYdeSLhcg pic.twitter.com/x1BANQDjfx — Spokesperson ECI (@SpokespersonECI) March 17, 2024

