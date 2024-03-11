The Supreme Court on Monday directed the State Bank of India to disclose details relating to the electoral bonds to the Election Commission by March 12, dismissing the bank’s petition seeking an extension of the deadline.

The top court also ordered the Election Commission to compile the information and publish it on its website by March 15.

A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud also told the government-owned bank that it would be in contempt of the court if it does not comply with the order.

The bench was hearing a petition by the State Bank of India asking the deadline for providing information relating to electoral bonds to the Election Commission be extended till June 30.

On March 4, the bank had claimed that it needs time to decode and compile the data since it is organised in two separate silos.

The Supreme Court had on February 15 directed the bank to issue details of the political parties that received electoral bonds from April 12, 2019, and submit them to the Election Commission by March 6. The court had ordered this while striking down the electoral bonds scheme as unconstitutional, saying that it could lead to quid pro quo arrangements between donors and political parties.

A day after the State Bank of India’s March 6 deadline lapsed, non-governmental organisation Association for Democratic Reforms filed a contempt petition before the court.

The contempt petition accused the State Bank of India of “deliberate disobedience and defiance” of the court’s February 15 order. The petition challenged the bank’s request for an extension of the deadline, calling it “mala fide”.

The court’s February 15 judgement was in response to petitions by the Association for Democratic Reforms and civil society group Common Cause.

Electoral bonds were monetary instruments that citizens or corporate groups could buy from the State Bank of India and give to a political party, which then redeems them. The entire process was anonymous since buyers were not required to declare their purchase of these interest-free bonds and political parties did not need to show the source of the money. Only the total amount received through the electoral bonds is revealed to the Election Commission through the audited accounts statements.

Only the total amount received through the electoral bonds was revealed to the Election Commission. The scheme was introduced by the BJP-led Union government in 2018.

However, the Centre could access information about these donors as it controls the State Bank of India.

On Saturday, a group of retired civil servants said in a letter to the Election Commission that the State Bank of India’s request to the court to extend the deadline to disclose the information on electoral bonds indicates that it is shielding the Union government from criticism.

