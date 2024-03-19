Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MLA Sita Soren resigned from the party on Tuesday, The Indian Express reported. Sita Soren is the daughter-in-law of party president Shibu Soren.

The three-time legislator from the Jama Assembly constituency said in her resignation letter that she is a victim of “continuous neglect” and has been “isolated from the party and family members”.

Sita Soren was married to Durga Soren, the elder brother of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Durga Soren died in 2009.

On Tuesday, Sita Soren, who is the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha’s central general secretary, said that she was tendering her resignation with “a very sad heart”.

“Since the demise of my late husband Durga Soren, who was a leading warrior of the Jharkhand movement and a great revolutionary, I and my family have been victims of continuous neglect,” she wrote in her resignation letter.

“We have been isolated by the party and family members, which has been extremely painful for me,” Sita Soren added. “I had hoped that the situation would improve with time, but unfortunately, it didn’t happen.”

She said that her husband had worked for the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha with great dedication and sacrifice. “The party has now fallen into the hands of those whose vision and objectives do not match our values and ideals,” Sita Soren said.

The Jama MLA added that Shibu Soren’s “tireless efforts” to keep everybody together had “failed”.

“I have recently come to know that there is a deep-rooted conspiracy against me and my family also,” she wrote. “A conspiracy is being hatched. I am very sad. I have firmly decided that I will have to leave Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and this family.”

Sita Soren’s resignation from the party comes days after the Supreme Court overturned a 1998 judgement that had granted immunity from criminal prosecution to MPs and MLAs who took bribes to cast their votes or deliver speeches in the House in a “particular manner”. Shibu Soren was an accused in the case.

Sita Soren had earlier been accused of accepting a bribe from a candidate during the Rajya Sabha elections in 2012. With the Supreme Court’s overturning of the 1998 judgement, she now faces a trial in the case.

On January 31, Hemant Soren was arrested in connection with a money laundering case.

The case pertains to an alleged scam linked to the ownership of a 7.16-acre land parcel in Ranchi , which the Enforcement Directorate claims was acquired through the “proceeds of crime” involving illegal sale of Army land.

Ahead of his arrest, Hemant Soren resigned as Jharkhand’s chief minister. The state’s ruling alliance comprising the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and the Congress had picked Cabinet minister Champai Soren to take up the chief minister’s post.