Four children who were living in a relief camp in Manipur’s Churachandpur district drowned in a river on Tuesday, PTI reported.

The children – three girls and a boy, aged between four and nine – were living in the ECA Canan relief camp in Tuibuong after being displaced from their homes due to the ethnic conflict between the tribal Kuki and the dominant Meitei communities in the state. Their bodies were found at around 6 am on Wednesday.

The children had gone to take a bath in the Tuitha river near their camp at around 2 pm on Tuesday. Their families, along with other inmates in the camp, began searching for the children after they had been missing for some time. The police also joined the search that continued overnight.