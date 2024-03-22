A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court will on Friday hear Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s petition challenging his arrest in the liquor policy case, Bar and Bench reported.

The Aam Aadmi Party chief approached the top court on Thursday night, shortly after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate. He is the first sitting chief minister to have been arrested in the country.

While Kejriwal sought an urgent hearing at night itself, the Supreme Court scheduled the matter for Friday morning.

Earlier in the day, Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the chief minister, mentioned the case before a Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud.

“The matter is of some significance,” he told the court, according to Bar and Bench. “If this goes on before the first vote is cast, a lot of senior leaders will be behind the bars.”

Liquor policy case

The Enforcement Directorate’s case is based on a first information report registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation alleging irregularities in the Delhi government’s liquor excise policy, which has been scrapped.

The policy came into effect in November 2021. It was withdrawn on July 30, 2022, with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommending an investigation into the alleged irregularities of the policy.

The Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate have alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party government modified Delhi’s liquor excise policy to ensure a 12% profit margin for wholesalers and a nearly 185% profit margin for retailers.