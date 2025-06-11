The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted searches at premises linked to Congress MP from Ballari E Tukaram and three MLAs in Karnataka in a case about alleged irregularities in the state Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation, PTI reported.

Five locations in Ballari and three in Bengaluru belonging to Tukaram and the three MLAs – the Congress’ Nara Bharath Reddy, JN Ganesh and NT Srinivas – were being searched under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the news agency quoted unidentified officials as saying.

Commenting on the searches, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the state government would not support any violation of the law nor come in the way of its implementation, PTI reported. “Let them do whatever they want in accordance with the law…We won’t obstruct it,” he said.

The case pertains to the alleged misappropriation of funds belonging to the state Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation. The matter came to light in May 2024 after its accounts superintendent, Chandrashekhar, died by suicide. In a note left behind, Chandrasekhar alleged that funds to the tune of Rs 187 crore had been transferred from the corporation’s bank account.

A Special Investigation Team set up by the Karnataka government is looking into the allegations of misappropriation of funds. The team has arrested 14 persons in the case, including two officials of the corporation – managing director Padmanabha GJ and accounts officer Parashuram Dugganavar, The Indian Express reported.

The Enforcement Directorate has also claimed that Rs 20.19 crore of the funds siphoned from the Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation was used to support the Tukaram’s campaign from Ballari constituency during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.