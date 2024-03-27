The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday summoned Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra for the third time on March 28 for questioning in connection with an alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, PTI reported.

The central law enforcement agency has also issued summons to businessman Darshan Hiranandani.

The case against Moitra, the former legislator from West Bengal’s Krishnanagar constituency, stems from her expulsion from the Lok Sabha on December 8. She was expelled after the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee found Moitra guilty of sharing her login credentials of the parliament website with Hiranandani and accepting gifts in exchange for asking questions in the Lower House.

The agency is investigating transactions associated with a non-resident external account, reported PTI. It is also examining other foreign remittances and fund transfers.

Moitra had skipped summons by the Enforcement Directorate on February 19 and March 11.

She had also moved the Delhi High Court alleging that the Enforcement Directorate has compromised the integrity of its investigation by leaking “confidential, half-baked, speculative/unconfirmed information to the media in relation to the ongoing proceedings/investigation”. The central agency denied leaking information to the press.

The cash-for-query allegations against Moitra were made in October by Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey and advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai, her estranged partner.

However, Moitra alleged that the Lok Sabha ethics panel found her guilty of breaching a code that did not exist. The Trinamool Congress leader said that the committee punished her for a practice that is routine, accepted and encouraged in the House.

Besides the Enforcement Directorate, the Central Bureau of Investigation is investigating the allegations against Moitra and Hiranandani after a direction from the Lokpal, the anti-corruption ombudsman.

