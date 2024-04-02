The Bharatiya Janata Party’s MP representing the Muzaffarpur constituency in Bihar, Ajay Nishad, switched sides to join the Congress on Tuesday.

In a social media post addressed to BJP president JP Nadda, Nishad said he was “shocked by the betrayal” of the Hindutva party and resigned as its primary member. On March 24, the BJP replaced Ajay Nishad with Rajbhushan Nishad as its candidate from Muzaffarnagar.

Shortly after announcing his resignation, Nishad was inducted into the Congress at an event in New Delhi.

Respected @JPNadda ji, shocked by the betrayal of @BJP4India, I resign from all posts and primary membership of the party.

आदरणीय @JPNadda जी, @BJP4India के द्वारा छल किये जाने से छुब्ध होकर मैं पार्टी के सभी पद के साथ प्राथमिक सदस्यता से इस्तीफ़ा देता हूँ।@BJP4Bihar — Ajay Nishad (@NishadSri) April 2, 2024

#WATCH | Delhi | Sitting Lok Sabha MP Ajay Nishad joins the Congress, shortly after resigning from the BJP. pic.twitter.com/8DEoJwUZg6 — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2024

Nishad has won the Muzaffarpur seat on a BJP ticket twice, in 2014 and 2019. His father, Jai Narayan Prasad Nishad, had represented the constituency four times before the 2014 elections.

Nishad is the third sitting BJP MP to have defected to the Congress in less than a month. On March 10, Hisar MP Brijendra Singh resigned from the BJP and shifted to Congress. On March 11, Rahul Kaswan, who represents Rajasthan’s Churu Lok Sabha constituency, resigned from the BJP and was fielded by Congress from the same seat a day later.