The Election Commission on Friday sent a notice to Delhi minister Atishi over an alleged violation of the model code of conduct, days after she claimed that the Bharatiya Janata party had attempted to coerce her into defecting to it.

The poll panel said that being a minister, the voters tend to believe what she says in public, and she should be able to support her claim on a factual basis.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader has been asked to file her response by 12 pm on Monday.

The model code of code is a set of guidelines issued by the poll panel that political parties have to follow while campaigning during elections.

The notice to Atishi was sent on the basis of a complaint filed by the BJP.

On Tuesday, Atishi alleged that she had been approached through a “close aide” to join the BJP or face arrest by the Enforcement Directorate. She claims came after the arrest of Kejriwal by the central law enforcement agency in connection with the Delhi liquor excise policy case.

She had alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to crush the Aam Aadmi Party and arrest all its leaders.

“First they arrested all the senior leaders of the party,” Atishi said. “First Satyendar Jain was arrested, then Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh were taken into custody and now Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also been arrested .”

She also alleged that the Union government is now targeting another top four leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party: Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and MLA Durgesh Pathak.

A day later, the BJP’s Delhi unit sent a defamation notice to Atishi, demanding a public apology for her claims against the Hindutva party.