Here’s a look at today’s top developments:

Democratic Progressive Azad Party chief and former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad withdrew his nomination for the Lok Sabha elections from Kashmir’s Anantnag-Rajouri constituency, reported PTI. Azad was to contest against People’s Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti. Polling in Jammu and Kashmir will take place in the first five phases between April 19 and May 20. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

The Trinamool Congress has included the repeal of the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens and Uniform Civil Code in its poll manifesto. The ruling party in West Bengal has also promised to provide ration directly to people’s homes and 10 free cooking cylinders for families under the poverty line. It said that the prices of petrol and diesel will be controlled through the formulation of a price stabilisation fund. Party leader Derek O’Brien said that these promises would be fulfilled once the INDIA bloc forms the government at the Centre.

Rahul Gandhi said that the BJP will be restricted to 150 seats in the Lok Sabha elections while addressing a press conference alongside Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on the last day of campaigning for the first phase of the general elections. “This is an election of ideology,” said Gandhi. “On one side are the RSS [Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the parent body of the BJP] and BJP who are trying to finish the Constitution and the democratic set-up. On the other side is the INDIA alliance and Congress which are trying to defend and protect the Constitution and democracy.”