Seven students died by suicide across Telangana within 30 hours of the results of the Intermediate Public Examination for the first and second year being declared, The Indian Express reported.

The results were declared by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education on Wednesday. Six of those who took their own lives were girls, and one was a boy.

The suicides were reported from Rajendranagar on the outskirts of Hyderabad, Khammam, Mahabubabad and Kollur.

Last year as well, six students died by suicide in Telangana a day after the results of the Intermediate Public Examination were declared, The Times of India reported.

Over 9.8 lakh students wrote the intermediate examination, which was held in February and March this year. Among first-year students, 61.06% passed while 69.46% students passed in the second year.

Telangana reported 543 student suicides in 2022, according to the National Crime Records Bureau. The state was 11th among the 28 states in terms of the number of student suicides, the top three being Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh.