Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala on Thursday wrote to Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya seeking a floor test in the Assembly. He claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in the state no longer has a majority.

Chautala said his party does not support the current government headed by Chief Minister Nayab Saini, and is open to supporting any party except for the BJP.

He wrote to the governor a day after three independent legislators – Dadri MLA Sombir Sangwan, Pundri MLA Randhir Singh Gollen and Nilokheri MLA Dharampal Gonder – withdrew support to the state government and said they would back the Congress instead.

प्रदेश में वर्तमान राजनीतिक परिस्थितिओं को देखते हुए यह स्पष्ट है कि वर्तमान राज्य सरकार अल्पमत में है। इसे देखते हुए मैंने हरियाणा के महामहिम राज्यपाल महोदय जी को पत्र लिखकर विधानसभा का सत्र बुलाकर फ्लोर टेस्ट की मांग की है। हम मौजूदा सरकार का समर्थन नहीं करते हैं और हरियाणा में… pic.twitter.com/XBExSQBkLQ — Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) (@JJPofficial) May 9, 2024

Haryana has a 90-member Assembly, which is working at a capacity of 88 currently as former Chief Minister Manohar Lal and independent MLA Ranjit Chautala have resigned from their membership.

As per the current strength, the majority mark in the Assembly is 45. However, the Saini-led government currently has only 43 members in its support after the three independents withdrew their support. The BJP has 40 MLAs and has support from two independents as well as Haryana Lokhit Party MLA Gopal Kanda.

The Congress has 30 MLAs in the Haryana Assembly and support from three independents. The Jannayak Janta Party has 10 members in the House.

Chautala said on Wednesday he would support the Congress if the party decided to topple the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in the state. “It is now for Congress to think if it will take a step to topple the BJP government,” he said.

On Thursday, Congress MLA BB Batra said his party would also seek an appointment with the Haryana governor and demand a floor test, The Indian Express reported.

The developments come weeks before voting for the Lok Sabha election in Haryana, which is slated for May 25.