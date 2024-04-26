Officials of the Election Commission on Thursday seized Rs 4.8 crore from Karnataka’s Chikkballapur Lok Sabha constituency, following which a first information report was registered against Bharatiya Janata Party leader K Sudhakar.

Sudhakar is the Hindutva party’s candidate for the Chikkballapur seat, which went to polls in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Friday.

Karnataka’s chief electoral officer said in a social media post on Friday that a case was filed against Sudhakar at the Madanayakahalli police station under sections of the 1951 Representation of the People Act and the Indian Penal Code for bribery and undue influence on electors.

The FST of Chikkaballapura seized cash worth 4.8 Crores. An FIR also has been lodged by the SST team of Chikkaballapura Constituency against K Sudhakar, BJP Candidate on 25.04.2024 at Madanayakanahally Police Station. — Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka (@ceo_karnataka) April 26, 2024

A team led by Munish Moudgil, Bengaluru Urban district’s Model Code of Conduct nodal officer, had earlier received a phone call about the money that was allegedly meant for distribution and misuse in the elections, The Hindu reported quoting unidentified officials. The location of a property where it was stored had also been shared with the officials.

Moudgil, following an order from the Election Commission, alerted the Income Tax Department.

Subsequently, Moudgil visited the property along with a flying squad, surveillance team and the magistrate. On an order from the Election Commission, officials of the Income Tax Department searched the premises and seized Rs 4.8 crore, The Hindu reported.