The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday dropped former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from the Kaiserganj Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh, and nominated his son Karan Bhushan Singh instead.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is facing accusations of sexual abuse from six women wrestlers. The Delhi Police registered a first information report against him in April 2023, following the intervention of the Supreme Court.

On June 15, the police filed a 1,000-page chargesheet against him.

The former Wrestling Federation of India chief has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment), 354-D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has represented Kaiserganj for 15 years, having been elected as a Samajwadi Party candidate in 2009 and as a BJP candidate in 2014 and 2019.

Karan Bhushan Singh has been the president of the Uttar Pradesh Wrestling Association since February. After he was elected to the post, Olympic medalist wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik had threatened to protest, saying authorities had promised that Brij Bhushan or his relatives would not govern the sport, according to India Today.

Elections in Kaiserganj will be held in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election on May 20.