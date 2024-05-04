Two days after he was reported missing, the charred body of the Congress’ Tirunelveli East District Committee chief KPK Jeyakumar Dhanasingh was found on Saturday, The Hindu reported.

Jeyakumar’s body was found on his farm at Tirunelveli East’s Karaichuthupudur village, the newspaper reported quoting unidentified police officials.

While the police suspect that he was murdered and his body burnt, authorities said they are considering all angles.

The Congress leader’s son, Karuthaiah Jefrin, had filed a complaint with the police on Friday after his father went missing from his home around 7.45 pm a day earlier, The New Indian Express reported. Subsequently, the police launched a search for Jeyakumar.

When the Congress leader’s body was found, his hands and legs were found to have been tied up with electric cables. The body was later sent for a post-mortem examination.

Jeyakumar’s family members said that on April 30, the Congress leader had filed a police complaint, alleging that eight persons had issued death threats to him in connection with a financial dispute.