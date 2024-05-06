A bomb threat was sent to 29 schools in Ahmedabad district on Monday, a day before polling for the Ahmedabad Lok Sabha seat, reported The Indian Express. Eleven of the schools that received the threat are polling booths.

The police dismissed the threats as a hoax.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Sharad Singhal said that 12 schools in Ahmedabad city and 17 in Ahmedabad rural received the threat emails around 6 am on Monday from a Russian-registered web domain. Eleven of the 12 schools in Ahmedabad city are designated voting centres.

“The mail contained threats that there would be bomb explosions in the schools,” said Singhal.

Singhal said that the police conducted combing operations at the locations and “nothing was found”. He said that the threat was a “hoax”.

“Emails with similar content were sent to…schools in Delhi on May 1 and similarly nothing was found,” Singhal added.

On Wednesday, nearly 100 schools in Delhi and the National Capital Region had received a bomb threat on their official email IDs around 4.15 am. Subsequently, officials from the police and the fire department conducted inspections in the schools and found nothing potentially dangerous. The police said that the threat was a hoax and appealed to citizens not to believe the false claims about bomb threats.

The Ahmedabad Police said that it has contacted Delhi Police in connection with the matter.

“Some private schools received bomb threat emails,” Krupaben Jha, the district education officer of Ahmedabad Rural, said, according to The Indian Express. “Quick action has been taken.”