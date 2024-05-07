Jammu and Kashmir: Two militants killed in gunfight in Kulgam, say police
The militants were killed in a joint operation by the police and the security forces in the Redwani Payeen area in the district.
Two militants were killed in a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, the police said on Tuesday.
The Chinar Corps said in a social media post that the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police began a joint operation in the Redwani Payeen area in the district in the intervening night between Monday and Tuesday, during which the gunfight broke out.
The bodies of the two militants had been retrieved, the police said, adding that their identities were yet to be ascertained.
The development comes three days after a militant attack on an Indian Air Force convoy in the Union territory’s Poonch district. One Air Force staffer was killed and four others were injured after militants fired at their vehicles.