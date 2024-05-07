Two militants were killed in a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, the police said on Tuesday.

The Chinar Corps said in a social media post that the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police began a joint operation in the Redwani Payeen area in the district in the intervening night between Monday and Tuesday, during which the gunfight broke out.

The bodies of the two militants had been retrieved, the police said, adding that their identities were yet to be ascertained.

