Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday claimed that the Congress stopped attacking industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani since the Lok Sabha elections were announced and asked whether the Opposition party had received “black money” from them in return.

Modi claimed that it was suspicious how Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had “stopped abusing Ambani and Adani overnight”.

Congress leaders, including Gandhi, have accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government of favouritism towards conglomerates owned by Ambani and Adani. The party’s claims about the Centre’s favouritism towards the Adani Group grew more emphatic in the wake of allegations of accounting fraud, improper use of tax havens and money laundering against the conglomerate made by United States-based short seller Hindenburg Research in January 2023.

Why has Shahzade Ji stopped talking of Ambani and Adani in this election all of sudden? People are smelling a secret deal… pic.twitter.com/y5A87E6dfi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 8, 2024

At a rally at Telangana’s Karimnagar on Wednesday, Modi asked how much money the Congress had received from Ambani and Adani in exchange for not targeting them during the election campaign. “How many bags of black money have been taken?” he asked. “Have tempos full of [currency] notes reached the Congress? What is the deal that you stopped abusing Ambani and Adani overnight?”

The prime minister added: “They [Congress] abused Ambani and Adani for five years and overnight the abuses stopped? This means you have some stolen ‘maal’ [material] packed in tempos. You must give answers to the nation.”

Three phases of the Lok Sabha elections have completed. The remaining phases will be held on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. In Telangana, Lok Sabha elections will be held in a single phase on May 13.